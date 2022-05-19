Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue saves three pets from Woodland home fire Wednesday

WOODLAND — Fire crews rescued a dog, guinea pig and pet lizard Wednesday from a home fire officials say was started by cooking fried chicken. No one was injured.

The fire was under control within five minutes after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue arrived around 2:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Hoffman Street in Woodland, the department reports.

The fire engulfed the home's stovetop, kitchen cabinets and adjacent living room after a person stepped away from the kitchen while cooking fried chicken, fire crews report.

The fire marshal says there were no working smoke alarms in the house.

Another person, who left the burning building, later returned with a fire extinguisher to rescue the pets, but had to leave when the heat and smoke overwhelmed him. Firefighters reached the back bedroom to rescue the pets: a large dog named Dexter, a guinea pig named Princess and a large pet lizard.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Chief John Nohr advises people to never return to a burning building, despite if people or pets are inside, because fire conditions can quickly change. Nohr said injuries or death can occur.

“If you tell our firefighters who, including pets, is inside and where they were last seen, we will make every effort to get in there and rescue them," he said. "I have been on too many fires where people went back inside for a pet and didn’t make it back out.”

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Mike Jackson said the occupants likely could have extinguished the fire on their own, if smoke alarms alerted them of the blaze earlier.

“Working smoke alarms would have alerted the occupants when it was still a small fire that could have easily been controlled with a fire extinguisher," he said.

The Woodland fire department and a Vancouver-based fire department assisted, with a total of four engines, a ladder truck and 22 total personnel. Crews were on scene until 3:35 p.m.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

