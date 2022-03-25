Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue EMS levy to be on August ballots

RIDGEFIELD — People in Woodland, La Center and Ridgefield can vote this August on whether to OK a levy to pay for more equipment and staff at their local fire department to combat rising response times.

The five Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Commissioners voted unanimously to add an EMS levy to ballots Thursday night at their meeting in Ridgefield. The measure will be on the Aug. 2 primary ballots, said Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Chief John Nohr.

Earlier this month, Nohr said department crews are taking longer to reach people in need due to increased emergency calls, brought on by population growth, and delays from the department's contracted private ambulance company, American Medical Response, or AMR. An AMR spokesperson said the company meets the required response times in its contract with the city of Vancouver, which Nohr said includes the department.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to roughly 18% more emergency calls in 2021 compared to the year before, and 57% more since 2016, according to March 3 department report. The department says, overall, the time to respond to high-priority emergencies has increased 11% since 2019.

The revenue from the proposed levy would purchase two department ambulances to use as backups when AMR is delayed, Nohr said. The levy revenue also would pay for around 23 more hired staff members, and increase the department's minimum staff from two to three people on each rig and so a paramedic can be included.

The levy would cost about $250 a year for the owner of a $500,000 home, at 0.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, said Nohr. Collection would begin in 2023 and last for six years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.