Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Emergency Medical Services levy to be on August ballots

RIDGEFIELD — People in Woodland, La Center and Ridgefield can vote this August on whether to OK a levy to pay for more equipment and staff at their local fire department to combat rising response times.

The five Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night at their meeting in Ridgefield to add an Emergency Medical Services, or EMS, levy to ballots. The measure will be on the Aug. 2 primary ballots, said Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Chief John Nohr.

Levy

Levy revenue would purchase two department ambulances to use as backups when the department's contracted private ambulance company is delayed, Nohr said.

The levy revenue also would pay for around 23 more hired staff members, and increase the department's minimum personnel from two to three people on each rig so a paramedic can be included on each emergency call. A paramedic, which has more medical training than an EMT, is included on about half the department's emergency calls today, reports the department.

The six-year levy would cost $250 a year for the owner of a $500,000 home, at 0.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, said Nohr. Collection would begin in 2023.

The problem

Earlier this month, Nohr said department crews are taking longer to reach people in need due to increased emergency calls, brought on by population growth, as well as delays from the department's contracted private ambulance company, American Medical Response, or AMR.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to roughly 18% more emergency calls in 2021 compared to the year before, and 57% more since 2016, according to a March 3 department report. The department says, overall, the time to respond to high-priority emergencies has increased 11% since 2019.

However, AMR's response time has grown much more during the same time period. The department reports a 109% increase of instances when ambulances took longer than 20 minutes to arrive to emergencies since 2019.

An AMR spokesperson said the company meets the required response times in its contract with the city of Vancouver, which Nohr said includes the department. Nohr said the roughly 7-year-old contract has outdated response time requirements because it was written when the area was less populated.

