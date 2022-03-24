Clark county officials investigate high-ranking Cowlitz County Superior Court official

Findings of a criminal investigation into a high-ranking official in Cowlitz County Superior Court were sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office this week, officials say.

A criminal probe into Cowlitz County Superior Court Administrator Chad Connors was sent to the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office around Wednesday, said Clark County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brent Waddell.

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said he sent the report to the Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to decide whether to bring charges. Jurvakainen said a prosecutor outside the county would deter conflicts in a case involving a court employee.

Connors, who has worked for Superior Court for almost two decades, has not been arrested or charged as of Thursday afternoon.

Investigation

Waddell said the alleged crime occurred in Cowlitz County. Waddell would not comment on how long the Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigated Connors, or what alleged crime he may have committed.

Waddell said the Clark County Sheriff’s Office conducted the probe to “maintain the integrity of the investigation,” as opposed to having the probe led by a Cowlitz County law enforcement agency with ties to Connors.

Leave

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor said Connors was placed on leave Feb. 15. He would not clarify why Connors was placed on leave or whether his absence is related to the investigation. Bashor said he could not comment on details of a person’s employment.

Bashor, who is the presiding Superior Court judge, said Connors started working at Superior Court in 2005. A previous report by The Daily News says Connors was hired to oversee juvenile court in 2005 and has overseen the juvenile detention center since 2009.

Superior Court is the highest court in Cowlitz County and reviews cases like felony crimes, civil matters over $75,000, family law and juvenile criminal cases.

