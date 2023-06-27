CHEHALIS — The Chehalis Police Department arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching a patient during a massage at a Chehalis business.

Authorities say additional potential victims have since come forward.

The incident occurred at about 10:50 a.m., Friday at a business located at the 2500 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue in Chehalis, according to a Chehalis Police Department press release. The police department did not disclose the business's name.

Deputy Chief Matt McKnight told The Daily News the victim was a patient, and the suspect, Michael P. Frietze, 46, of Chehalis, was an employee.

The victim was receiving a massage when Frietze allegedly touched the victim in a "sexual nature," according the news release.

Since Frietze's arrest, other victims have come forward with similar accounts. The Chehalis Police Department encourages anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has any additional information to contact Detective Jeff Fithen at 360-748-8605.