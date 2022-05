Charges were dropped against a Kalama woman who was suspected of threatening someone with a knife in January.

Hilary Christine Rick, 33, was charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in March in Cowlitz County Superior Court. On April 21, the charge was dropped without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could file again.

Kalama officers arrested Rick after the alleged victim told authorities she had held a knife to his throat, according to police records.

