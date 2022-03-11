Charges dropped in child sexual assault case involving Kelso child agency worker

Child sexual assault charges against a man who has worked for organizations to help kids were dropped this month after the prosecution said they faced problems proving the allegations.

Two first-degree child molestation charges against Martin Daniel Perez, 35, of Kelso, were dismissed without prejudice March 2 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Cowlitz County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jason Laurine said charges were dropped because "issues in proof arose."

Perez is no longer facing a trial or possible incarceration for the allegations, but charges could be refiled.

History

Perez was arrested in March 2021 after a child known to him told family and officials Perez sexually molested the minor. The probable cause statement that led to his arrest says people told police Perez was a social worker.

Last spring, a representative from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families said Perez was an employee at the department's Kelso office. The representative declined to provide any additional details about Perez.

It was not clear whether the connection between Perez and the alleged victim was related to his work for the state agency. The Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families is a state social services organization that recruits and trains foster parents. Its local office is located at 711 Vine St. in Kelso.

Perez also was a caseworker for Longview's Progress Center, which provides developmental services for families of children from birth to 3 years old, but he did not directly work with children at that job.

