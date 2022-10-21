Charges dismissed against Longview attorney in Lewis County perjury case

Longview attorney Tom Lee had the charges filed against him in Lewis County dismissed on Wednesday. Lee is a real estate and business attorney who ran for Longview City Council in 2021.

Judge James Lawler dismissed the charges Wednesday due to the appearance of impropriety from the Lewis County prosecutor's office. Lee had been charged with perjury and false swearing over a court filing he made in a separate case over the summer, where he represented a client suing Lewis County.

Lee is one of the lawyers for Lewis County political activist Kyle Wheeler in a lawsuit he filed against the county and Marvin Construction in 2021 over a development that encroached on his property line and stymied his efforts to erect a billboard.

The Lewis County Prosecutor's Office had said that the timeline Lee mentioned in a June court filing for when he received records differed from the email timeline between Lee and Wheeler, which the prosecutor's office had later received.

The motion to dismiss the charges filed by Lee's attorney states the county had not addressed the prosecutor's "highly unusual decision to seek criminal penalties against Mr. Lee, his former opposing counsel."

Wheeler's lawsuit is ongoing but has since dropped Lewis County and the city of Chehalis as defendants. The county prosecutor's office did not respond to a request for comment Friday.