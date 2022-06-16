Castle Rock schools close Thursday due to unfounded threat

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock School District closed schools Thursday due to an unfounded threat, officials say.

Castle Rock Police released a statement at around 9 p.m. Wednesday saying officers received notice of a threat against the school planned for Thursday, but found "no actual threats were made and there was no credible danger."

Police say they received the threat Wednesday afternoon and the district decided to close schools Thursday "out of an abundance of caution." After an investigation, officers said "there is no reason for alarm."

Superintendent Ryan Greene posted a message on the district's Facebook page about 10 p.m. Wednesday saying school, activities like sports and the preschool held on campus would be closed Thursday to protect people. Staff would also not come to the district buildings on Thursday, according to his message.

"I apologize for such short notice, but our top priority is to protect our students and staff and we simply do not want to take any chances," Greene wrote.

Officers say they worked with school staff to interview witnesses and employees and found no threats occurred.

Kalama School District went in lockdown Monday after a student allegedly threatened to shoot protesters who organized to push back against what they called homophobic and racist bullies at the district's schools.

Kalama police Monday arrested two students: one who allegedly made the threat and another who allegedly assaulted another student, sending them to the hospital, about a week prior. The injured student also reported students used anti-gay slurs during the June 6 fight.

