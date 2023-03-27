CASTLE ROCK — Police are searching for a man who evaded capture while cuffed and remains on the lamb, according to Castle Rock Police Officer Jeff Gann.

Ronald Bendio allegedly fled on foot while in handcuffs as officers were arresting another person at roughly 8 a.m., Monday morning in Castle Rock.

Gann told The Daily News multiple police agencies assisted in the attempt to capture Bendio. K-9s and an unmanned aerial drone were utilized in the search, but he evaded arrest. He was still on the run as of Monday evening.

Bendio has a warrant out for his arrest for burglary and assault charges, Gann said.