 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Castle Rock police arrest two men after theft of several thousand dollars worth of batteries
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Castle Rock police arrest two men after theft of several thousand dollars worth of batteries

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

Castle Rock police and Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested two men after internet provider FiberXStream reported several thousand dollars worth of computer batteries stolen overnight.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A police officer obtained video surveillance footage of the theft and identified one of the suspects as Bobby Jack Curren, 52, of Castle Rock, according to the police. Curren identified Kasen Lake, 26, of Castle Rock as his accomplice from the video.  

Both men were arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree theft.

The stolen computer uninterruptable power supply batteries were returned to the owner, according to police.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News