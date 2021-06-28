Castle Rock police arrest two men after theft of several thousand dollars worth of batteries

Castle Rock police and Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested two men after internet provider FiberXStream reported several thousand dollars worth of computer batteries stolen overnight.
Support Local Journalism
A police officer obtained video surveillance footage of the theft and identified one of the suspects as Bobby Jack Curren, 52, of Castle Rock, according to the police. Curren identified Kasen Lake, 26, of Castle Rock as his accomplice from the video.
Both men were arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree theft.
The stolen computer uninterruptable power supply batteries were returned to the owner, according to police.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.