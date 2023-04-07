CASTLE ROCK — Officers arrested a man who they say stole a cell phone and was also wanted on a felony warrant over child molestation charges in Clark County.

The Castle Rock police announced Wednesday the apprehension of Zackery D. Ryals, 30, of Castle Rock, for allegedly stealing a cell phone.

According to the department's Facebook page, at about 2:30 p.m. a person reported to police Ryals stole their cell phone. Sgt. Jeff Gann told The Daily News the suspect took the phone from a fellow tenant at an apartment complex they were both staying at.

Police reportedly responded at about 5 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Huntington Avenue after receiving a report that Ryals was there. After a 30-minute standoff with police, officers arrested Ryals on suspicion of theft charges without incident.

Police later discovered Ryals had an outstanding felony warrant for child molestation in Clark County. Court records show he is also charged with first-degree voyeurism in the molestation case filed in 2021.

His bail is set at $52,500 and he was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Friday afternoon.