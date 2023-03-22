CASTLE ROCK — A 36-year-old Castle Rock man is charged with sexual assault for allegedly providing a young person alcohol and raping them.

Hunter Blaike Rodin faces two counts of second-degree rape, felony harassment, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, and furnishing liquor to a minor. He was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday morning with bail is set at $100,000.

A police report says Rodin threatened to kill the victim after the assault.

Rodin, who was arrested March 15 by Castle Rock police, made his first appearance last week in Cowlitz County Superior Court. He is set to be arraigned on March 30.

Washington State Department of Corrections officers and Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies assisted with the arrest, according to a Castle Rock Police Department statement.

History

Rodin has a lengthy criminal history that includes assault, delivery of a controlled substance and multiple rape charges.

In 2018, he was convicted of one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in Clark County, court records show.

In 2017, he was convicted of two counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in Cowlitz County. According to court documents, Rodin sparked a communication with a 15-year-old via Facebook in 2017 and met in person on "six or seven occasions at the lake in Longview." The victim told authorities Rodin "tried to seek sex from her a couple dozen times," the probable cause statement says.

In 2015, a woman alleged Rodin forced her "to have sexual intercourse with Rodin on three separate times over the night and into the morning," according to court documents, but he was ultimately acquitted of the charges by a jury in Cowlitz County.