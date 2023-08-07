A Castle Rock resident was arrested on suspicion of being involved in an early Monday morning hit-and-run collision in Kelso.

According to Kelso Police Department spokesperson Capt. Rich Fletcher, the collision occurred at roughly 5:20 a.m., around the intersection of South 13th Avenue and Chestnut Street, just down the road from the We Care Day Care.

Fletcher told The Daily News that one of the drivers fled from the scene and was later apprehended.

There were no reported injuries from the crash, but one of the vehicles, a truck, left the roadway and struck a home, leaving behind "noticeable damage" to the residence as well as dislodging a mailbox post, Fletcher said.