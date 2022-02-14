Castle Rock man arrested after allegedly driving into Gateway Park picnic shelter

CASTLE ROCK — A Castle Rock man was arrested Saturday after allegedly driving into the picnic shelter at Gateway Park.

Castle Rock police arrested Gabriel Eugene Bozarth, 42, on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run unattended property.

At about 3:50 a.m., callers reported a Ford pickup truck had hit the picnic area and fled the scene, according to Castle Rock police. Officers and Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies located and arrested Bozarth in the 7500 block of Old Pacific Highway North.

Public Works Director Dave Vorse said he doesn't have a cost estimate of the extensive damage but it's likely in the "tens of thousands" of dollars.

The vehicle took out three main supporting posts on one side of the structure, collapsing about two thirds of the roof, Vorse said. It's unclear if the remaining part of the shelter can be salvaged, he said. Several trees and plants and a retaining wall also were damaged.

Vorse said public works barricaded the shelter because it is not safe and are asking the public to stay clear. It's unclear when the shelter will be rebuilt but Vorse said he hopes to remove the "hazardous portion" within the next week.

