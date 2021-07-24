Castle Rock is first smaller police force to join Lower Columbia SWAT team

CASTLE ROCK — For the first time in nearly a decade, a smaller local police agency has joined the countywide SWAT team, which has historically been comprised of county deputies and Longview and Kelso officers.

The addition is safeguarding the region by increasing the team’s manpower, and also strengthening Castle Rock by relaying tactical training from one of the SWAT team’s newest members to his home base.

‘Career goals’

As one of the roughly four members of the Castle Rock Police Department, Officer David Yeager often works alone, but aspired to be part of a larger law enforcement team.

When a spot for a Castle Rock officer on the county’s SWAT team opened, he threw his hat in the ring.

“It’s been one of my career goals since I got into law enforcement,” he said. “The SWAT team is made up of what is the best of law enforcement.”

The Lower Columbia SWAT team is comprised of Cowlitz County law enforcement who join the squad in addition to their main employment with their agency.