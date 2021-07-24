Castle Rock is first smaller police force to join Lower Columbia SWAT team

CASTLE ROCK — For the first time in nearly a decade, a smaller local police agency has joined the countywide SWAT team, which has historically been comprised of county deputies and Longview and Kelso officers.
The addition is safeguarding the region by increasing the team’s manpower, and also strengthening Castle Rock by relaying tactical training from one of the SWAT team’s newest members to his home base.
‘Career goals’
As one of the roughly four members of the Castle Rock Police Department, Officer David Yeager often works alone, but aspired to be part of a larger law enforcement team.
When a spot for a Castle Rock officer on the county’s SWAT team opened, he threw his hat in the ring.
“It’s been one of my career goals since I got into law enforcement,” he said. “The SWAT team is made up of what is the best of law enforcement.”
The Lower Columbia SWAT team is comprised of Cowlitz County law enforcement who join the squad in addition to their main employment with their agency.
A previous Castle Rock officer — current Longview Capt. Branden McNew — was the first to “plow the way for a smaller agency” on the SWAT team within the last few years, Yeager said.
Castle Rock offered to support one officer to join the team by paying for his uniform and training and covering shifts when he is called to action. Each SWAT team member’s home agency has the same financial and time obligations.
Before he was cleared to join, Yeager was tested on his firearm skills and physical endurance. He completed a timed obstacle course while wearing a roughly 40-pound bulletproof vest — heavier than the “soft-body vests” patrol officers wear.
Once on the team around March, he completed a 50-hour new-member training. With his sixth mission now under his belt, Yeager said he’s still enjoying “drinking from the fire hose.”
“It’s a lot of new information, but I’m liking it,” he said.
Castle Rock Police Department Acting Chief Charlie Worley said the training is a learning experience for Yeager, as well as the agency as he brings his tactile skills back to Castle Rock.
“The knowledge he’s gathering will be valuable to us,” he said.
‘Safer response for everyone’
When a situation “exceeds what a patrol officer is capable of handling,” Kelso Detective Rich Fletcher said SWAT team members are dispatched through a county computer system. Usually incidents involve barricaded, armed subjects. Members are expected to respond even when off duty.
The team typically includes about 18 members, but recently picked up two more, Fletcher said. “A safe mission,” he added, requires about 13 people.
Fletcher is the current Lower Columbia SWAT leader, a title that rotates amongst the team every few years.
A Longview SWAT team started as early as 1997, he added, then transitioned to the Lower Columbia SWAT team when officials determined there was a need for a larger crew.
Not every county has a specialized task force. Cowlitz County is home to one of 15 state SWAT teams, according to the Washington State Tactical Officers Association.
The team will answer calls anywhere in the county, as well as nearby locations like Wahkiakum, Pacific and Columbia counties. Members recently agreed to relieve the Clark County SWAT team after long incidents, Fletcher said.
Without local agencies lending staff, there would be no local SWAT team, he added.
“I’m very thankful other agencies have found the importance of having a tactical team,” he said. “It makes a safer response for everyone.”