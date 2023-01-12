Castle Rock couple charged in connection to August shooting in Kelso

A Castle Rock couple is set to go to trial in connection to an August shooting in which a 44-year-old man was wounded in the face.

Christopher Alan Drumheller, 43, and Jacquelyn Charlotte Linson, 43, both from Castle Rock, were indicted with first-degree assault with a firearm and making false statements. Linson initially told investigators she shot the victim in self-defense only to recant her statement and pin the shooting on her boyfriend.

Police arrived at roughly 8:27 p.m., on Aug. 5 on the 1900 block of Teresa Way near Kelso. As stated in the probable cause statement, Linson said to the arriving officers she shot the victim after he “lunged at multiple people.”

Linson then told Kelso Police Officer Roy W. Slaven that the victim was “out of his mind,” threatening to kill her dog, and lunging at people “who were approximately 20 feet away," according to a report.

She reportedly said, at times, she left the scene while the victim was “acting crazy” for hours before she pulled the trigger — only to later admit she lied and that Drumheller, a convicted felon, shot the victim with her gun.

During Drumheller’s police interview, he allegedly said that the victim had been “destroying his tools,” making threats toward him and his dog, and hit his girlfriend. He reportedly told police the victim charged at Linson while holding a soda can and armed with a knife.

After he heard Linson told police he was the gunman, Drumheller allegedly changed his story and said he shot the man in self-defense. Drumheller told police the victim was “aggressive,” lunging at people and wouldn't exit Drumheller's car.

Police say the victim was sent to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver and was placed on a ventilator after sustaining a gun wound that nicked his carotid and vertebral arteries.

Drumheller is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm because he is a convicted felon, according to court records. A Feb. 2 trial date has been scheduled for him.

Linson is not only charged in the shooting, but also with intimidating a witness. Court documents say on Nov. 14 she allegedly intimidated a material witness after she reportedly said to them, “You better not go to court if you know what’s good for ya.”

Linson is expected to appear before a Cowlitz County Superior Court on Jan. 19, for a pre-trial management hearing and make her first appearance on the intimidation charge. Her trial involving the shooting is set for March 14.