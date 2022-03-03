California Bar data breach shuts down Washington courts' online public records

Last week's data breach at the State Bar of California shut down online access to public court records in Washington state Tuesday. Cowlitz County court proceedings are continuing as normal and physical public records can still be accessed at the Hall of Justice.

Washington State Superior Courts use the same digital case management vendor — Tyler Technologies — as the State Bar of California and reported a "security vulnerability" after California's breach.

The vulnerability affects the public access portal of Washington Courts, among other states, and not the system clerks and judges use, said Cowlitz County Superior Court Chief Deputy Clerk Jessica Koenig. Court proceedings are not affected and people can still access public records through the clerk's office, she added.

Washington State Courts said no "direct impacts" were identified to the state's public records portal and the shutdown was out of "an abundance of caution." Koenig said the state estimated the portal will be back online Monday.

Washington State Courts said the "vulnerability" affects certain versions of the nationwide program called Odyssey, which professionals like attorneys and reporters use to easily look up case information such as charging documents and guilty pleas for a fee. The vendor Tyler Technologies says 28 U.S. states and seven countries use the system to manage court records.

Koenig called the shut down "inconvenient" for people who would rather access court documents immediately online. Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said his office has its own case management system and likely would not need to request physical copies unless they were past roughly five years old.

A Cowlitz County District Court representative said the court uses a different case management system and is not affected by the shutdown.

California

The breach in California centered around attorney discipline cases, which cannot be released under state law, reports the State Bar of California.

The State Bar said a national case records search engine called judyrecords.com used a "unique access method" to reach the confidential files due to the system's "unknown security vulnerability." About 260,000 attorney discipline cases in California and other jurisdictions were published on the site Saturday, and the owner of the site has since removed the file, says the State Bar.

Originally the State Bar investigated the breach as an intentional hack before realizing the system error.

Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.