 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Boy arrested after being found with gun at Skyview, says Clark County Sheriff’s Office

  • 0
Firearm

Clark County sheriff's deputies seized a semi-automatic handgun, with rounds in the magazine, Tuesday from a boy at Skyview High School after school employees allegedly found the gun in his jacket pocket.

 Hayley Day

VANCOUVER — Clark County sheriff’s deputies arrested a boy Tuesday at Skyview High School after school employees reported finding a handgun in his jacket pocket.

The boy, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

He told school officials he brought the semi-automatic handgun for self-defense, according to the sheriff’s office. It had rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber.

The boy was referred to speak with a designated crisis responder at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, the news release states.

A boy, who was not identified, was arrested last week at Heritage High School on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. He reportedly told law enforcement that he had no intention of hurting himself or others, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

People are also reading…

The investigation in both cases is ongoing.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News