Boy arrested after being found with gun at Skyview, says Clark County Sheriff’s Office

VANCOUVER — Clark County sheriff’s deputies arrested a boy Tuesday at Skyview High School after school employees reported finding a handgun in his jacket pocket.

The boy, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

He told school officials he brought the semi-automatic handgun for self-defense, according to the sheriff’s office. It had rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber.

The boy was referred to speak with a designated crisis responder at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, the news release states.

A boy, who was not identified, was arrested last week at Heritage High School on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. He reportedly told law enforcement that he had no intention of hurting himself or others, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The investigation in both cases is ongoing.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.