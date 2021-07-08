Bookings suspended at Cowlitz County Jail due to overcrowding spurred by pandemic, influx of mentally ill

The jail houses fewer people today because quarantined inmates and those with behavioral health needs are housed in cells by themselves. The general population shares cells. Before the pandemic, the jail could house up to about 270 inmates; it can handle about 140 now.

"The jail is experiencing unprecedented numbers of mentally ill inmates that require being alone," Fox said.

The state does not require new inmates to be quarantined, but encourages facilities to do what they can in the space they have. About 10 cells are dedicated to quarantining inmates for 72 hours and testing them twice for COVID-19 before they can join the rest of the population.

The most recent temporary suspension of bookings started Saturday evening, after an inmate attempted suicide, another said they were suicidal and required an evaluation and a third said they had swallowed drugs.

"I knew it was a holiday weekend and we would not be able to sustain if restrictions weren’t put in place," she said.

By Tuesday — even with the bookings paused — all of the cells were full in the units for quarantining, new bookings, mental health and solitary confinement.