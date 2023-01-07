Bomb threats, remains found, suspicious death: Here are updates on recent Cowlitz County investigations

The Daily News reached out to local law enforcement to follow up on previously reported cases that have not been solved. Here are the updates.

Woodland High School bomb threats

Law enforcement are still investigating bomb threats against Woodland High School made in October and November, according to Sgt. James Keller of the Woodland Police Department.

On Nov. 9, Woodland High School received a bomb threat — the second threat in less than a month — which triggered the Federal Bureau of Investigation's involvement in the case.

Woodland High School received two calls on Nov. 9; the first was at 10:17 a.m., in which a caller warned about a gas leak in the cafeteria, and the second call arrived 20 minutes later, claiming there was a bomb inside a classroom. District buildings were searched before people were allowed back in.

The Woodland Police Department also received a call on the morning of Oct. 10 stating two explosive devices were in lockers at the high school and set to go off before noon. Students were evacuated but no device was found.

The FBI's Seattle office spokesperson Steve Bernd would not comment on specifics about the investigation, but said all threats are examined.

"The FBI and our law enforcement partners take each threat seriously," he said in a statement. "We investigate and fully analyze each threat to determine its credibility. Hoax threats take first responders away from legitimate calls and actual emergencies. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately."

Suspicious death at Alabama Street camp

A suspicious death reported at the Alabama Street encampment last August has been ruled an accidental drug overdose, according to Longview Police spokesperson Branden McNew.

Police initially responded to the tent camp on the night of Aug. 30, 2022, at roughly 10 p.m. after a reported drug overdose. When police arrived, they found the dead body of a woman in her 30s, who they said expired several hours earlier.

McNew told The Daily News back in August that police spotted "suspicious circumstances" around the body that ignited the investigation, which is now closed.

Body found behind YMCA

Longview police continue to investigate the 2021 murder of 57-year-old homeless woman Lisa Jo Patterson, nearly two years after her death, according to McNew.

A 2021 press release says police found "sufficient evidence" that a homicide occurred after Patterson's body was found behind the YMCA of Southwest Washington on 15th Street.

Officers on patrol report they found Patterson's body at 2 p.m., on Feb. 14, 2021, and that she previously lived in Illinois.

Human remains were of Kelso victim

The human remains found in a rural area of Kelso back in July are those of a man who police say was shot and then blown up.

Jerome Markert, 47, and Jethro Welter, 53, are scheduled to go to trial in 2023 over the case and are each charged with first-degree murder, possession of explosives and unlawful disposal of human remains.