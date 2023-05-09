A bomb threat Tuesday afternoon caused an evacuation of Huntington Middle School, according to Kelso School District spokesperson Michele Nerland.

Nerland told The Daily News the middle school received the threat just before 1 p.m., prompting officials to evacuate the school. At 1:30 p.m., students were sent home early and planned events were canceled.

Huntington Middle School, located at 500 Redpath St., was searched by law enforcement and found no evidence of a bomb said Nerland.

Students who left any items behind can retrieve them during Wednesday's first period.

Nerland said the district would like to thank law enforcement, staff and parents for their cooperation.