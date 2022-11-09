Bomb threat causes evacuation at Woodland High, FBI to assist investigation

WOODLAND — Police are searching for the person or people who made two threats against Woodland High School Wednesday morning.

Woodland Sgt. James Keller said the first threat to the school was made at about 10:17 a.m. Wednesday. The caller reported a gas leak in the school's cafeteria, prompting school officials to evacuate the area.

About 20 minutes after the initial call, an individual called about a bomb in a classroom on campus. Officials evacuated that building of students and school personnel as well.

Police believe the same person who called in the gas leak might be the same person who called in the bomb threat.

After searching the building and the school's campus, police allowed staff to return. It's unknown if students have returned to their classroom, as the high school did not return calls to The Daily News.

Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies, Washington State Patrol troopers, Kalama police and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue also responded to the school.

Keller said the FBI would assist local law enforcement with the investigation since two bomb threats were made within a 29-day window. The first bomb threat within the window was made on Oct 10.