Body recovered from Cowlitz River Monday

A body was recovered from the Cowlitz River Monday evening.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received a report of a body in the river at 6:52 p.m. Monday.
The department's marine unit transported the body to Kalama and the body was taken to the coroner's office.
The body's identity, as well as cause or time of death, has not been determined, the department reports.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
