Body pulled from Cowlitz River ID'd

A 32-year-old Kelso man has been identified as the body pulled Aug. 10 from the Cowlitz River in Longview.

The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office reported Tuesday the body was Jesse Ray Hughes, who was listed as missing after attempting to cross the Cowlitz River without a floatation device on Aug. 3 near the 800 block of West Side Highway. Witnesses saw him go underwater and not resurface, the coroner's office reports.