 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Body pulled from Cowlitz River ID'd

  • 0
Ambulance - stock
stock.xchng

A 32-year-old Kelso man has been identified as the body pulled Aug. 10 from the Cowlitz River in Longview. 

The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office reported Tuesday the body was Jesse Ray Hughes, who was listed as missing after attempting to cross the Cowlitz River without a floatation device on Aug. 3 near the 800 block of West Side Highway. Witnesses saw him go underwater and not resurface, the coroner's office reports.

The autopsy report says Hughes died of asphyxiation due to fresh water drowning and the manner of death is ruled an accident. Toxicology results have not been completed.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Suspect case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission leads to CDC updated guidance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News