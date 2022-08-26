Body of Battle Ground man recovered from Toutle River Thursday

CASTLE ROCK — The body of a 23-year-old Battle Ground man was recovered Thursday from the Toutle River after he jumped off a roughly 50-foot cliff and did not resurface.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies say Lewis Hogg went missing around 4 p.m. Wednesday after jumping into the Toutle River near Toutle River Road and Castle Rock and striking his head and chest on the water after doing a flip.

First responders searched until about 9 p.m. that night, then resumed the next morning, according to the sheriff's office. Divers recovered the body around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The coroner's office has not released his cause of death.