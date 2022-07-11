 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found near Cowlitz Way bridge Thursday named; death ruled a homicide

Police lights
Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash, Contributed

The death of a white, middle-aged man found last week just north of the Cowlitz Way bridge in Kelso has been ruled a homicide. 

The Kelso Police Department announced Thursday a body found that afternoon in a wooded area in the 400 block of North First Avenue in Kelso was being investigated as a "suspicious death." Monday, police said the autopsy results of the man, identified as Matthew H. Pettit, 46, of Kelso, showed he died by homicide.

The department did not release the cause of death as the investigation continues.

Kelso police ask anyone who may have additional information about the man or death to contact detectives at 360-423-1270.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

