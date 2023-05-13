The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains found near the Camas paper mill Wednesday as those of a 45-year-old Washington man.

The remains were those of Terry Joe Ross, no city of residence listed, the medical examiner’s office said. His cause and manner of death are still pending.

The Camas Police Department said Ross was from Vancouver, and his family reported him missing to Vancouver police earlier this year.

Millworkers doing annual vegetation management on mill property in Camas found human remains Wednesday afternoon, a police news release states.

According to the agency, police were called to a heavily wooded property west of the Georgia-Pacific mill to investigate the discovery of what police believed was an adult man. The condition of Ross’ remains indicated his death was not recent, police said.

Camas detectives are continuing to investigate.