CASTLE ROCK — The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery of a dead body Friday afternoon in the area where the Cowlitz River and North Fork Toutle River meet.

According to Sgt. Corey Robinson of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office at about 12:30 p.m., a dive rescue team of volunteers retrieved the body. Authorities don’t believe the death involves a crime, and didn’t say whether the body was male or female.

The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office will evaluate the body to determine the cause of death and identity, plus notify any next of kin, said Robinson.