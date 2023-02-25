Body found in river identified

CASTLE ROCK — The body found in the river Friday near Castle Rock has been identified as Max A. Schuetze, 36, of Tenino.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined, pending an autopsy, according to the Cowlitz County coroner’s office.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports Schuetze was found in the area where the Cowlitz River and North Fork Toutle River meet.

According to Sgt. Corey Robinson of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, a volunteer dive rescue team retrieved the body around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities don’t believe the death involves a crime.