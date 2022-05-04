Battle Ground man charged with first-degree child molestation in Cowlitz County

Dustin Richard Black, 36, of Battle Ground is charged with first-degree child molestation in Cowlitz County Superior Court for an alleged crime that took place in February in Longview.

Cowlitz County deputies arrested Black on April 22 when the mother of the alleged victim reported Black was caught on surveillance footage touching the child inappropriately, according to a police report.

The child also told staff at the Children's Justice & Advocacy Center in Longview about the alleged abuse, and of another incident that possibly occurred out of state, the report states.

Black was released on a $20,000 bond April 20. He pleaded not guilty April 28 and has no prior felony convictions. His jury trial is scheduled for July 19 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0