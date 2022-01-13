Bartlette pleads not guilty to assault Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court

An arraignment for an alleged assault of a transient man did not include people protesting outside the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Corey Bartlette, 25, of Longview pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and possession of an explosive device during his arraignment for the case scheduled at the same time online over Zoom.

Organizer Crystal McAllister previously said she was holding a protest during Bartlette's arraignment because his charges were too light. She said there was miscommunication among protest attendees about the time.

Bartlette was arrested Jan. 2 after allegedly rolling an explosive to Ron Turnboo, who lost his hand after the device blew up on New Year's Day in Longview, police say. Local volunteers helping Turnboo said he does not have permanent housing.

After the device exploded, Turnboo said he ran about 1.5 miles to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center by himself. His right hand, wrist and part of his lower arm were amputated.

Bartlette was initially arrested by the Longview police on suspicion of second-degree assault, but official charges were filed by the prosecutor's office Jan. 5. Both first- and second-degree assault are felonies in Washington state.

Court records show Bartlette was released Jan. 3 from the Cowlitz County Jail on a $15,000 bond. His trial is scheduled for March 29.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.