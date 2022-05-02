Bail set Monday for man arrested by SWAT team in downtown Kalama on Saturday

KALAMA — An allegedly armed man suspected of theft Saturday in Woodland was detained by a SWAT team near a restaurant in downtown Kalama after the area was placed on lockdown.

Woodland officers at 8:15 p.m. booked Robert Joseph Young, 34, of Portland, into the Cowlitz County Jail for suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He also had warrants for his arrest out of Clark and Clackamas counties.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder set Young’s bail at $75,000 Monday. Young was in the county jail as of Monday evening.

Members of the Lower Columbia SWAT team convinced Young to surrender while he was parked behind the Lucky Dragon restaurant in the 200 block of Northeast Frontage Road in Kalama, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

A lockdown of nearby businesses was placed for less than an hour, Woodland Officer Terry Casey said. The lockdown was lifted around 5:30 p.m., Kalama police report.

Woodland officers responded to the theft complaint around 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in the city, Casey said. When police approached the suspect, he and a female passenger sped away into oncoming traffic, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Casey said officers followed the pair to Kalama, where Young stopped his then smoking vehicle in the middle of the road behind the Lucky Dragon, possibly because the vehicle was inoperable.

Police blocked the vehicle in the location. Deputies say the man threatened police and told them he was armed. Police advised businesses to evacuate or secure buildings and shelter in place.

Crisis negotiators with the Lower Columbia SWAT team eventually convinced Young to peacefully surrender by talking to him over the phone, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The SWAT team, Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and Kalama and Woodland police responded to the call.

