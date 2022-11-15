Authorities search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect near Rainier

RAINIER — Authorities say they were searching for a man who has been on the run from police for about three weeks on Tuesday afternoon, west of the city of Rainier.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports the office's deputies, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies and St. Helens Police Department officers were searching for Kevin James Reynolds, 41, of Kalama around 4:30 p.m. near Heath Road and Old Rainier Road.

Authorities say the Reynolds is considered "armed and dangerous." People are advised to call 911 if they see him. People in the area were asked to secure their homes and stay inside.

Reynolds is wanted for allegedly breaking into a home, last month, armed with a rifle and stealing a cell phone from one of the inhabitants, according to Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill. The department starting searching for him in the Lexington area on Oct. 28.

A warrant for his arrest was filed on Nov. 4 in Cowlitz County Superior Court and states he is accused of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing stolen property in the first degree and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Reynolds is the same person who, in August, also allegedly held a gun to another man’s head, robbed him and stole his car in the 1400 block of Alabama Street in Longview. Kalama Police later found Reynolds in the stolen car the next day with the wallet in hand, police reports say.