Authorities have identified the lone fatality of last week's fiery crash in Longview.

Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill told The Daily News Michael A. Vienola, 44, of Kelso, was the victim in the fatal rollover crash.

As previously reported, on Aug. 13, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue personnel were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. to the 4000 block of Pacific Way in response to 911 calls regarding a driver trapped in a burning car.

According to Brightbill, the car being driven by Vienola was seen traveling at a high rate of speed before the accident and a person attempted to put out the car fire with a garden hose.

A Longview Police Officer and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief used multiple fire extinguishers to keep the fire manageable while waiting for fire crews to arrive, a press release states.

The jaws of life were used to free the injured driver and a Life Flight helicopter was requested.