Melville Darche Tangen, 44, and Jason Butterton, 38, of Chehalis, have been arrested on second-degree murder charges connected to human remains found in the trunk of a burned vehicle in Randle in April. The victim had not been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

Tangen was booked into the Thurston County Jail on an unrelated case in May and was still in custody when he was arrested for second-degree murder on July 14, according to jail records. Tangen was formally charged with second-degree murder on Monday.

Butterton was arrested following a high speed pursuit in downtown Centralia on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing for first-degree robbery and second-degree murder charges was scheduled for Thursday, but Butterton declined to appear, citing illness.

On April 12, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office received “a call from a citizen who had been out collecting firewood” near Forest Road 25 and found “what appeared to be a burned-up vehicle,” according to court documents.

A deputy responded and noted the vehicle was on a dirt road south of Forest Road 25. Deputies did not locate the human remains on April 12. A driver sent to impound the vehicle the next day located the human remains inside the trunk of the vehicle and called law enforcement back to investigate.