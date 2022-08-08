Arrestees named in Friday Kelso shooting

Kelso police have named the two suspects arrested in connection with the Friday night shooting of a man north of Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens in Kelso.

Christopher Alan Drumheller, 42, and Jacquelyn Charlotte Linson, 43, both of Castle Rock, were booked into Cowlitz County Jail early Saturday in relation to the shooting, according to Kelso Capt. Rich Fletcher.

Kelso police say officers found a 43-year-old Kelso man shot in the head around 8:30 p.m., Friday in the residential area of the 1900 block of Teresa Way. An emergency caller reported “one man shot another man in the face," according to police.

Fletcher said the victim, who he did not name, was stabilized and expected to survive. The victim was taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, then another facility for “a higher level of care,” according to police, after officers found him.

Drumheller is suspected of first-degree assault, possession of an unlawful firearm, making false statements and obstructing a public servant. Linson is suspected of delivering a firearm to a person ineligible to own a firearm, making false statements and obstructing a public servant, according to booking records.

Bail was set for Drumheller Monday at $250,000 in Cowlitz County Superior Court and he was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Monday afternoon. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Linson was released on her own recognizance, without posting bail, Monday afternoon. Her next court appearance was not listed in online court documents as of Monday afternoon.

Longview police and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene Friday. Officers report “there is no reason to believe any further threat to the community exists.”

In 2014, Drumheller was sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree trafficking of stolen property after nearly $20,000 in metal was stolen from the Columbia & Cowlitz Railway in Longview, according to The Daily News archives.