 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Arrest made Monday after excavator reported stolen in Toutle

South Toutle Road Bridge

A sedan drives over the dip created by the South Toutle Road Bridge lifting away from its foundation in October in Toutle. Equipment used to repair the bridge was reported stolen Monday morning, according to deputies. 

 Hayley Day

TOUTLE — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested a man who they say stole a roughly 12,000-pound excavator from the South Toutle Road Bridge job site.

Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies arrested Jonathan Delo, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of the theft after using the excavator's GPS to locate the tool. 

The Cowlitz County Sheriff Office's Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the GPS led investigators to Vancouver, where the equipment's owners showed proof the tool was purchased from Delo.

Brightbill said Delo "gave contradicting statements" about where he obtained the excavator and sold the equipment for "far less" than its worth. Heavy equipment, like this tool that digs dirt, often don't come with titles, like vehicles, to show ownership, he added. Brightbill advised people to question if a deal seems "too good to be true."

Brightbill said the excavator could be worth $35,000 to $65,000. Evidence showed a trailer was used to remove the tool from the site, he added.

People are also reading…

Brightbill said the equipment owned by the Longview company Advanced Excavator Specialist is being used to repair the South Toutle Road Bridge. County officials reported bolts were deteriorating on the bridge since June and repairs began in the fall. 

Delo is in the Cowlitz County jail and his arraignment for the charges of first-degree theft and first-degree trafficking stolen property is scheduled for Dec. 16 in Cowlitz County Superior Court. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News