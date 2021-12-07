Arrest made Monday after excavator reported stolen in Toutle

TOUTLE — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested a man who they say stole a roughly 12,000-pound excavator from the South Toutle Road Bridge job site.

Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies arrested Jonathan Delo, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of the theft after using the excavator's GPS to locate the tool.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff Office's Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the GPS led investigators to Vancouver, where the equipment's owners showed proof the tool was purchased from Delo.

Longview resident holds vehicle prowl suspect until police make arrest A Kalama man was arrested Nov. 29 after a Longview resident says he held the alleged vehicle prowler by gunpoint until police arrived.

Brightbill said Delo "gave contradicting statements" about where he obtained the excavator and sold the equipment for "far less" than its worth. Heavy equipment, like this tool that digs dirt, often don't come with titles, like vehicles, to show ownership, he added. Brightbill advised people to question if a deal seems "too good to be true."

Brightbill said the excavator could be worth $35,000 to $65,000. Evidence showed a trailer was used to remove the tool from the site, he added.

Brightbill said the equipment owned by the Longview company Advanced Excavator Specialist is being used to repair the South Toutle Road Bridge. County officials reported bolts were deteriorating on the bridge since June and repairs began in the fall.

South Toutle Road Bridge repairs to begin next week, set to finish in early 2022 TOUTLE — Crews are scheduled to start repairing the broken bolts on the South Toutle Road Bridge early next week, after the county commissione…

Delo is in the Cowlitz County jail and his arraignment for the charges of first-degree theft and first-degree trafficking stolen property is scheduled for Dec. 16 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.