Arrest made in Vancouver man’s shooting death in Portland’s Lloyd District

A Cowlitz County man has been arrested in the Feb. 26 fatal shooting of a 38-year-old Vancouver man in Portland’s Lloyd District neighborhood.

Lona-Akoni Hudson, 28, was booked into the Multnomah County, Oregon, Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Jacob T. Dreyer, the Portland Police Bureau announced Tuesday.

Portland police homicide detectives requested help to arrest Hudson from the U.S. Marshals Service, who worked with the Vancouver Police Department and Southwest Regional SWAT. Hudson was arrested in Portland.

North Precinct officers were dispatched at 7:12 p.m. on a Saturday to a report of a shooting in a parking garage in the 1000 block of Northeast Second Avenue. Arriving officers found Dreyer dead, the police bureau said in an earlier news release.

Authorities have not released details about the shooting or Hudson’s arrest.

The Oregonian reported Monday that Dreyer’s family doesn’t know why he was at the parking garage. A niece said he may have been trying to sell a car, as he was a mechanic who specialized in working on European cars, or perhaps was buying presents for his 12-year-old daughter.

Dreyer’s family started a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral expenses and to support his daughter. On the fundraising page, his niece described him as having an “adventurous spirit” and said he loved to be outdoors, especially in the Mount Hood National Forest.

She told the Oregonian that Dreyer enjoyed snowboarding and driving cars too fast, which at times got him into trouble. She said Dreyer — who reportedly had an open bench warrant in Multnomah County, accusing him of possessing methamphetamine in 2020 and failing to appear in court — had recently been “getting his life on track.”

