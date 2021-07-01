 Skip to main content
Arrest made in fatal hit and run in Longview motel parking lot Wednesday
Arrest made in fatal hit and run in Longview motel parking lot Wednesday

An arrest was made in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run that occurred in the parking lot behind the Traveler’s Inn in Longview. 

Longview officers arrested Andrew Ricker, 33, of Kelso, for suspicion of vehicular homicide after allegedly hitting and killing Darryl Orr, 56, with his truck in the 800 block of 14th Avenue in Longview.

Police reported a witness saw Ricker allegedly strike Orr with his gray Dodge RAM around 2 p.m. Wednesday after a dispute. Orr died at the scene, police said. 

People with information about the case should call Detective Ralph Webb at 360-442-5800.

