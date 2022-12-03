Arrest in Castle Rock Friday briefly locks down elementary school

CASTLE ROCK — A Longview man suspected of burglary is in custody after Castle Rock Police say they located him in a home near the city's elementary school Friday afternoon. The school was on a brief lock down as a result.

Michael D. Greig, 54, was reportedly found at a residence in the 200 block of Roake Avenue Southeast, a two-minute drive north of the Castle Rock Elementary on Huntington Avenue South.

Castle Rock police, Cowlitz County deputies and Washington State Department of Corrections officers assisted in the arrest. Castle Rock police say the school was briefly locked down out of "an abundance of caution."

Greig was booked Friday afternoon in Cowlitz County Jail for suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, theft of a firearm and trafficking stolen property in the first degree.