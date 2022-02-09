Armed, masked robbers hit Longview weed shop Saturday

Police are searching for three armed men who they say robbed a marijuana dispensary early Saturday in Longview.
Longview police received a report of a robbery at 12:09 a.m. Saturday at Better Buds on Washington Way. The police report the masked, armed men took $250 in cash and store items including marijuana food products.
One victim in the store was pistol-whipped, police say.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today