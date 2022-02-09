 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Armed, masked robbers hit Longview weed shop Saturday

Police lights
Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash, Contributed

Police are searching for three armed men who they say robbed a marijuana dispensary early Saturday in Longview.

Longview police received a report of a robbery at 12:09 a.m. Saturday at Better Buds on Washington Way. The police report the masked, armed men took $250 in cash and store items including marijuana food products.

One victim in the store was pistol-whipped, police say. 

