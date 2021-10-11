Amtrak train suffers minor derailment near Woodland Monday

WOODLAND — The wheel of a slow-traveling Amtrak train came off the tracks Monday afternoon near Woodland, leaving passengers uninjured.

The train was going about 15 mph when the wheel came off the track between the Vancouver and Kelso Amtrak stations, said Washington State Department of Transportation Rail, Freight and Ports Division Communications Manager Janet Matkin.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said dispatch received reports of the minor derailment around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Matkin said the train's 95 passengers were not injured.

Passengers will be moved to a southbound train back to Vancouver and bused to their northern destinations, she added. The final stop of the northbound line is Seattle, Matkin said. No scheduled routes will be delayed or canceled due to the incident, she added.

Matkin said the cause of the derailment is unknown pending an investigation by Amtrak and Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway, who owns the line.

The sheriff's office asked the public to avoid Whalen and Kuhnis roads in Woodland while passengers are moved.

