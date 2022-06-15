Alleged victims of former Naselle Youth Camp counselor cash out

NASELLE — Four alleged victims of a former Naselle Youth Camp counselor reached six-figure settlements with the State of Washington in July 2021. The settlement records were released on May 24 after a protracted delay in response to a public records request by the Chinook Observer.

On Jan. 26, 2021, Michael Nolan was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges were later dropped on July 9, 2021, due to a lack of cooperation from the alleged victims.

The charges stemmed from accusations that Nolan touched the then-teenage male inmates at the camp inappropriately and enticed them to swim naked in a stream with him in a creek along the camp’s perimeter.

According to the settlements, the state offered the four victims a combined $805,000 between May and July 2021, and they were accepted on or before July 9, 2021. Two victims were offered $240,000 each, and the two others were offered $175,000 and $150,000 to settle the tort claims.

Initially, in the tort claims, each victim sought $750,000, equating to $3 million in compensation for the alleged behavior and conduct they were subjected to while housed in the now-defunct state-operated juvenile rehabilitation facility.

The coincidental dismissal and settlement offers add to speculation from the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office that the alleged victims were not cooperating with the criminal as an “incentive not to comply.”

By avoiding trial, the state avoided expensive trial costs and having to address the alleged conduct by Nolan in a public manner. The trial would have cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars and drawn in the state Attorney General’s office.

The charges that were dropped were without prejudice, meaning the prosecutor’s office could choose to refile the case at a later date, should the victims choose to cooperate. The settlement did not outline any condition limiting the victims from assisting with a future criminal investigation into Nolan.

However, the settlement did release the state from further damages resulting from the incidents that harmed the four young men, limiting their compensation to their agreed-upon settlements.

“This settlement and release does not constitute any admission of fault or liability by the [state]; nor should it be considered as recognition of Claimant’s theories of liability which are disputed,” the settlement states in subsection 8.

The attorney that represented the victims in the tort claims, Tiffany Cartwright of Macdonald Hoague and Bayless law firm, declined to comment on the settlement and only stated, “I do not have permission from my clients to disclose it. I do not know the state’s position.”

Officials from the state have not been available for comment.

