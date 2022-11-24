Alleged shoplifters reportedly ram Woodland police cars to escape Tuesday

WOODLAND — Two men are accused of shoplifting from the Dike Access Road Walmart this week and crashing into two patrol cars in a failed attempt to escape.

John Allen Wayne Sanders, 38, of an unknown location, and Larry Scott Bixel, 42, of Portland, were booked Tuesday into Cowlitz County Jail.

Woodland police report Bixel was inside the big box store around noon Tuesday, while Sanders was waiting in the parking lot inside a Ford F-250 truck, acting as the getaway driver.

When police approached the truck, Sanders allegedly attempted to flee by ramming into two police cruisers.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries from the incident and are expected to recover fully, according to the Woodland Police Department.

After police apprehended the driver, Bixel, who was inside the store, was also arrested.

Bixel was arrested on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and had an outstanding warrant from Oregon. He had a warrant identification hearing Wednesday but waived his extradition.

Sanders was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief and being a fugitive from justice. He has several outstanding felony warrants from Oregon and is expected to appear before a Cowlitz Superior Court judge for his arraignment on Dec 1. Sanders’ bail stands at $150,000.