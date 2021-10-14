Alleged leader of Cowlitz County drug trafficking organization pleads not guilty Thursday

A Longview man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of leading and profiting from organized crime when he allegedly sent a runner to sell heroin and methamphetamines to a police informant last winter.
Efrein Velarde Pelayo, 33, of Longview also pled not guilty to three felony drug charges and first-degree criminal impersonation. When he was arrested on Oct. 5, Pelayo allegedly gave officers an alias and showed them a Florida ID card with his photo and the name Luis Perez Pagan.
Retired Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge James Warme died late last week at age 77 after a six-year battle with cancer.
Pelayo posted his $50,000 bail three days after his arrest, according to court records.
The probable cause statement for his case reports Pelayo sent a person to sell heroin or methamphetamines to a police informant, three times between Jan. 3 and Jan. 20 in Longview. During two encounters, police report the transaction occurred roughly 1,000 feet from a Longview School District bus stop. During one encounter, the transaction occurred about 1,000 feet from a Kelso School District bus stop.
The police said the informant paid Pelayo’s runner during another meet-up between Jan. 14 and 20 for a previous methamphetamine purchase. The Longview Police Department Street Crimes Unit said they watched each transaction.
Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Tuesday on suspicion of hit and run, reckless driving and eluding
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
According to police, the informant said he was previously a dealer for Pelayo’s “local drug trafficking organization.” The police also state Pelayo “has been named as a large drug supplier in other investigations that involved the arrest of other low- or mid-level dealers in the greater Cowlitz County area.”