A suspected intoxicated driver led authorities on a police chase ending in a crash with another vehicle Sunday on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview.

Zachary Daniel Blanton, 36, of Longview, was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on suspected charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, vehicular assault and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Blanton appeared before Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor for a preliminary appearance hearing Tuesday afternoon. He was in jail as of Wednesday afternoon with bail set at $25,000.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the chase began after someone reported a potential intoxicated motorist "swerving and driving into oncoming traffic," near Coal Creek Road and Woodside Drive, north of the Lone Oak Rifle & Pistol Club.

Sgt. Rob Stumph encountered the motorist near Coal Creek Road and Ocean Beach Highway and watched the driver engage in "poor lane travel," said Brightbill, before Stumph tried to stop the suspect's car, but the driver sped recklessly down Ocean Beach Highway.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle that was making a left-hand turn near 32nd Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway in the residential neighborhood south of Fred Meyer. Stumph then pinned the suspect's vehicle to prevent him from fleeing again and then took the suspect into custody.

Brightbill said "observations and statements made by the suspect" led authorities to believe Blanton was under the influence of fentanyl. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the suspect's blood, which they served before booking him into the county jail. The other motorist was transported to St. John Medical Center for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.