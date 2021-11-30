Alleged intoxicated driver causes three-vehicle accident on State Route 504 on Monday

A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital Monday morning after an SUV reportedly hit his vehicle on State Route 504 between Silver Lake and Toutle.

A Toutle man driving eastbound on the state highway allegedly "lost control," spun out and hit two vehicles traveling the opposite direction, reports the Washington State Patrol, who arrived at the incident just before 8 a.m. Monday.

The 76-year-old man from Silver Lake was transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center after his van was totaled, report troopers. A 52-year-old man was not injured after his Telsa was hit.

The reason why the 26-year-old Toutle driver lost control of his Chevrolet Suburban is under investigation, though troopers report drugs or alcohol was involved. No charges have been filed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.