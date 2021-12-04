 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Adam Diggins to be retried for premeditated attempted murder in Cowlitz County

Gavel
Pixabay, Contributed

A man charged with premeditated attempted murder in Cowlitz County is scheduled to be retried in 2022 after his Nov. 19 mistrial.

Cowlitz County Superior Court jurors found Adam Diggins, 45, of Happy Valley, Oregon, guilty of two felonies and a misdemeanor Nov. 19, but could not decide a verdict for his premeditated attempted murder charge involving his ex-girlfriend’s roommate. On Thursday, his new trial date was set for Jan. 18, 2022.

First trial

After a November trial in Cowlitz County Superior Court, jurors could not decide whether Diggins was serious about murdering his ex-girlfriend's male roommate when Diggins told her of his plans to do so. Diggins was found guilty of all other charges, which were harassment by threatening to kill or cause bodily harm, cyberstalking by threatening to kill and using drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors argued Diggins was going to commit the murder because he repeatedly told his ex about his plans and drove more than 60 miles to her roommate's home with a firearm.

People are also reading…

The defense argued Diggins wasn’t going to murder her roommate because he was too open about his plans and delayed taking action once arriving to the roommate's home. The defense said he was just sending extreme messages to get his ex to respond. 

Cowlitz County deputies arrested Diggins on May 7 in the 200 block of St. James Place in Longview, outside the roommate's home, according to police. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News