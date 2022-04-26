A minor driver allegedly hits and kills a Clark County teen Friday in Woodland

WOODLAND — A confrontation among young people in Woodland on Friday left a Clark County 19-year-old dead and a minor arrested.

Nathaniel G. Anderson died at the hospital from head injuries after a minor struck him with a vehicle in the 4000 block of Dike Road, near a popular Columbia River beach, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies were called to the area at 11:30 p.m. after a group allegedly tried to confront a minor driving recklessly and spraying vehicles with gravel. A driver trying to stop him, pulled ahead of the minor's truck, and the two collided without injuries, deputies say.

When a group member tried to open the minor's door, the minor drove away, allegedly striking Anderson. Anderson was sent to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver and died, deputies report.

The minor was arrested at his house, and released to his parent. Deputies say charges have not yet been determined.

Washington State Patrol, Woodland police and the Clark County Sheriff's Office assisted. The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports the investigation is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.